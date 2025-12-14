December Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

December Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Dec 14, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from November 14 to December 14.

IVE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,579,470 for December. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “REBEL HEART,” “Jang Won Young,” and “Song of the Year,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “prove,” “grateful,” and “advertise.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.59 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK took second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 5,299,273, while LE SSERAFIM rose to third with a score of 3,130,161.

TWICE came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,126,926, and Red Velvet held onto their spot at fifth with a score of 2,734,454.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. LE SSERAFIM
  4. TWICE
  5. Red Velvet
  6. MAMAMOO
  7. ILLIT
  8. OH MY GIRL
  9. BABYMONSTER
  10. KiiiKiii
  11. aespa
  12. i-dle
  13. ITZY
  14. H1-KEY
  15. Hearts2Hearts
  16. fromis_9
  17. KISS OF LIFE
  18. WJSN
  19. Apink
  20. NMIXX
  21. FIFTY FIFTY
  22. tripleS
  23. Girl’s Day
  24. MEOVV
  25. izna
  26. STAYC
  27. KATSEYE
  28. BLACKSWAN
  29. XG
  30. Kep1er

aespa
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
BLACKSWAN
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
Girl's Day
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
izna
Jang Won Young
KATSEYE
Kep1er
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
MAMAMOO
MEOVV
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
STAYC
tripleS
TWICE
WJSN
XG

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read