December Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from November 14 to December 14.

IVE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,579,470 for December. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “REBEL HEART,” “Jang Won Young,” and “Song of the Year,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “prove,” “grateful,” and “advertise.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.59 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK took second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 5,299,273, while LE SSERAFIM rose to third with a score of 3,130,161.

TWICE came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,126,926, and Red Velvet held onto their spot at fifth with a score of 2,734,454.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!