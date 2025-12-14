'Taxi Driver 3' Heads Into 2nd Half On Its Highest Ratings Yet

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” shows no signs of slowing down!

On December 3, the hit drama wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest viewership ratings of the season thus far. According to Nielsen Korea, “Taxi Driver 3” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 12.3 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries of the entire week.

“Taxi Driver 3” was also the most-watched program of any kind to air on Saturday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average rating of 4.1 percent.

Meanwhile, MBC’s “Moon River” rose to its highest ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings are typically lower compared to Fridays) ahead of the final week of its run. The latest episode of the drama climbed to an average nationwide rating of 5.7 percent.

tvN’s new drama “Pro Bono” earned an average nationwide rating of 5.0 percent for its third episode, while JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” scored a nationwide average of 3.1 percent for its own third episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” also achieved its highest Saturday ratings yet with a nationwide average of 16.6 percent, maintaining its position as the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday.

Watch full episodes of “Taxi Driver 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Moon River” here:

Watch Now

And “Our Golden Days” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)