Kim Ho Young To Make Special Appearance In 'No Next Life'

TV Chosun’s “No Next Life” has shared a glimpse of Kim Ho Young’s upcoming cameo!

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Kim Ho Young will be making a special appearance as popular and successful home shopping guest Kim Ho Young, who showcases his natural wit during a visit to Sweet Home Shopping, the network where Jo Na Jung (Kim Hee Sun) works.

According to the “No Next Life” production team, Kim Ho Young will play someone who is already acquainted with Jo Na Jung, who was formerly a high-flying home shopping host. Not only will he entertain viewers by bringing his signature energy and catchphrase to the show, but he will also play a key role as someone who gives Jo Na Jung some top-secret advice.

Kim Ho Young remarked, “It’s been a long time since I filmed a drama, and because it dealt with home shopping networks and personal channels, a sphere in which I’m extremely active these days, it felt even more real. The director and staff made me feel comfortable on set, so I was able to enjoy filming.”

He went on, “I truly had no idea that I’d have the honor of being able to act together with Kim Hee Sun, but she greeted me so warmly on set, saying it had been a long time since we’d last met, and she treated me so affectionately that I felt great. She guided me so naturally that I was able to feel comfortable and do a good job [in my role].”

The “No Next Life” production team recalled, “As soon as Kim Ho Young arrived on set, he exuded tons of lively energy and lifted everyone’s spirits on set, enlivening the atmosphere and leaving a unique impression. Above all, Kim Hee Sun gave Kim Ho Young a warm welcome as they teamed up, and the entire time Kim Ho Young was acting, their laughter never ceased, proving their special chemistry. As soon as Kim Ho Young wrapped up his impactful performance, Kim Hee Sun and the entire crew burst into passionate applause, and they gave a thumbs up to Kim Ho Young, who delivered explosive energy up until the very end.”

“Thanks to the special appearance of Kim Ho Young, who is known as a legend in the real-life home shopping industry for always selling out products, we were able to make ‘No Next Life’ feel even more realistic,” they continued. “We’re grateful to Kim Ho Young, who readily agreed to make a special appearance despite his busy schedule. Please look forward to the appearance of Kim Ho Young, who will create new and refreshing synergy with Kim Hee Sun.”

The next episode of “No Next Life” will air on December 15 at 10 p.m. KST.

