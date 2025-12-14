Watch: NCT's Taeyong Discharged From Military

NCT’s Taeyong is back from the Navy!

On December 14, Taeyong was officially discharged from the military, making him the first member of NCT to complete his mandatory service.

Taeyong enlisted in the Navy in April 2024, and he carried out his service as a cultural promotion soldier in the Navy Band and Honor Guard.

In honor of the occasion, NCT’s official social media accounts posted a heartwarming video of Taeyong reuniting with his parents after being discharged, along with several photos of Taeyong posing in uniform.

Check them all out below!

Welcome back, Taeyong!