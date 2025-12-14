Ong Seong Wu And Han Ji Hyeon Fall In Love In The 2010s In 'Love Track'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming short-form drama project “Love Track” has shared a sneak peek of Ong Seong Wu and Han Ji Hyeon’s love story!

“Love Track,” which premieres tonight, is a romance anthology consisting of 10 different love stories, each of which has its own unique tone and charm.

Ong Seong Wu and Han Ji Hyeon will star in the episode “When We Were Wired,” which tells the story of a high school senior who is always ranked first in her class and the free-spirited student who inspires her to love and dream for the first time in her life.

Ong Seong Wu will play Ki Hyun Ha, a free spirit who dreams of becoming a composer. Hyun Ha is strong and sturdy on the inside, and he is unwavering in his pursuit of his dreams. By chance, he happens to learn Han Young Seo (Han Ji Hyeon)’s secret, and he is the first to recognize her true dream.

Han Ji Hyeon will play Han Young Seo, the No. 1 student in her school, who faces inner turmoil under the pressure of college admissions. Although everyone tells Young Seo that she’s certain to go to a good college, she herself is frustrated with the world and struggling with her longing for freedom. While attempting to release her suppressed emotions, she winds up encountering Hyun Ha, which becomes a turning point in her life through which she comes to realize a dream that she didn’t even know she had.

Because of Hyun Ha, who believes in her, Young Seo begins to experience an unfamiliar but heartwarming feeling—and first love blossoms between the two students ahead of their college entrance exam.

“When We Were Wired,” which is set in the 2010s, will air on December 14 at 10:50 p.m. KST immediately after “Onion Soup After Hours” (the first episode of “Love Track”).

In the meantime, watch Han Ji Hyeon in “Face Me” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Ong Seong Wu in “Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)