'EXchange 4' To Take Legal Action Against Leaks And Hate Comments

The “EXchange 4” (“Transit Love 4”) production team has issued a stern warning against leaks and malicious posts about its cast.

On December 14, the production team behind the hit dating show released the following statement announcing its plans to take legal action:

Hello, this is the “EXchange 4” production team.

Recently, there has been an increase in personal attacks and malicious comments targeting some of the “EXchange 4” cast members, along with the spreading of falsehoods.

Content from future episodes is also being spread as spoilers on online communities and various social media platforms before the episodes are released.

Not only do these actions severely harm the production of the program, but they are seriously wounding the non-celebrity cast members and are making it impossible to fully enjoy the program.

Therefore, the production team is in the process of continuously gathering evidence about those who write malicious libel, insults about physical appearance, or profane posts defaming the character [of our cast members]; those who spread falsehoods; and those who spread spoilers before episodes air; and we plan to take strong legal action depending on the situation.

We are letting you know that regardless of whether it is before or after the episodes air, if we discover similar incidents, we may file additional lawsuits and respond with further legal action. We hope that you will immediately stop spreading spoilers, along with groundless speculation or disparagement of our non-celebrity cast members, invasion of their privacy, or excessive tracking of their personal information.

Viewers’ respect [or the cast] and a healthy viewing culture are a huge source of strength when it comes to protecting the cast members and producing the program.

The production team will continue to do our utmost in the production of “EXchange 4” so that we can repay your support. Thank you.