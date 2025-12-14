Park Seo Joon And Won Ji An Get Into Their First Fight In 'Surely Tomorrow'

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” has shared a glimpse of Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An’s tearful first fight.

“Surely Tomorrow” is a new romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Previously on “Surely Tomorrow,” the young Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo made viewers’ hearts flutter as they began dating. Although they briefly faced a hurdle when Ji Woo and her family came to dine at the hotel buffet where Gyeong Do was working part-time—which led to him finding out about the immense difference in their family backgrounds—their love was ultimately strong enough to overcome it.

However, it appears that there are clouds on the horizon for this smitten couple: newly released stills from the drama’s next episode show Gyeong Do and Ji Woo in the midst of a heated argument. During their tense conversation, Gyeong Do throws his head back and looks up at the sky in frustration, while Ji Woo stares at him in shock.

As the couple proves unable to resolve their argument, they gradually raise their voices and wind up shouting at one another. Eventually, Ji Woo bursts into tears and leaves, piquing curiosity as to what could have caused such a painful fight between the young lovebirds.

To find out why Gyeong Do and Ji Woo wind up fighting, tune in to the fourth episode of “Surely Tomorrow” on December 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

