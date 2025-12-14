Lee Dong Hwi And Bang Hyo Rin Find Love In An Unexpected Way On 'Love Track'

Lee Dong Hwi and Bang Hyo Rin will kick off KBS 2TV’s new short-form drama project “Love Track” with a heartwarming love story!

“Love Track,” which premieres tonight, is a romance anthology consisting of 10 different love stories, each of which has its own unique tone and charm.

The first episode of the drama project, “Onion Soup After Hours,” will tell the story of the curious conflict between a customer fixated on onion soup and the chef who refuses to serve it.

Lee Dong Hwi will star as Park Mu An, a weary pharmaceutical salesman without any goals or ambition, who is merely struggling to get through each day. His only joy in life is the onion soup he eats at the restaurant he frequents after work, which is made by chef Han Da Jeong (Bang Hyo Rin).

One day, Park Mu An’s sole source of comfort in his exhausting life vanishes when his beloved onion soup disappears from the menu of the restaurant where he is a regular. Although he musters the courage to ask why the onion soup has been taken off the menu, he struggles to get an answer. Eventually, Mu An seeks out Han Da Jeong herself, only to wind up facing an unexpected truth.

Although Da Jeong’s greatest joy in life is seeing her customers enjoy her food, after she suddenly removes onion soup from her menu, she refuses to budge or reveal the reason why—despite Mu An’s repeated questioning. The push-and-pull between Mu An and Da Jeong over onion soup will lead to a special connection between the desperate customer and stubborn chef.

To find out why Da Jeong decides to take onion soup off the menu—and whether Mu An will be able to recover the joy in his life by persuading her to serve it again—catch the first episode of “Love Track” on December 14 at 10:50 p.m. KST!

