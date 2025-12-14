Jung Kyung Ho Is Determined To Convince Lee Dae Yeon And Choi Dae Hoon In 'Pro Bono'

tvN’s “Pro Bono” has unveiled new stills previewing the upcoming episode!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic new courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho stars as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

In the previous episode, the pro bono team received an unexpected request from client Kim Kang Hoon (Lee Cheon Mu). However, the pro bono team’s case was dismissed in the first trial, leading the team to prepare for the appeal trial. The team aimed to prove what difficulties their client has faced in life.

The newly released stills capture Kang David at an on-site inspection he requested to substantiate a point. Under the premise of allowing the appellate judge and opposing lawyer to directly experience what life with a disability is like, the pro bono team seat the two in wheelchairs.

In contrast to Kang David’s resolute expression, judge Guk Young Joon (Lee Dae Yeon) and lawyer Woo Myung Hoon (Choi Dae Hoon) appear somewhat uncomfortable, making viewers curious to see how Kang David’s idea will affect the trial.

The next episode of “Pro Bono” airs on December 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

