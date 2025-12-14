ENHYPEN Announces Comeback Date And Showcase Plans For 'THE SIN : VANISH'

It’s finally official!

On December 15 at midnight KST, ENHYPEN officially confirmed that they would be making their comeback on January 16.

ENHYPEN will be returning with their seventh mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” on January 16, 2026 at 2 p.m. KST, and pre-orders for the album will begin on December 15.

On the day of their comeback, ENHYPEN will also hold an online and in-person fan showcase at 8 p.m. KST at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome.

Stay tuned for more updates about ENHYPEN’s upcoming comeback!