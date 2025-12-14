Watch: Chuu Announces Return With 1st Full Album 'XO, My Cyberlove'

Get ready for Chuu’s first-ever full-length album!

On December 15 at midnight KST, Chuu officially announced her plans to release her first solo studio album, in addition to unveiling her first teasers for the upcoming comeback.

Chuu’s first album, “XO, My Cyberlove,” will drop on January 7, 2026 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out all of Chuu’s new teasers for “XO, My Cyberlove” below!

While you wait for Chuu’s return, watch her drama “My Girlfriend is the Man!” on Viki below:

Watch Now