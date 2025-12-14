'The Price Of Confession' And Kim Go Eun Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

Netflix’s “The Price of Confession” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “The Price of Confession” debuted at No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “The Price of Confession” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its stars also swept the top two spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Kim Go Eun and Jeon Do Yeon took No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” stayed strong at No. 2 on this week’s drama list, while star Lee Je Hoon ranked No. 6 on the actor list.

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” rose to No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin climbing to No. 4 and No. 5 respectively on the actor list.

TVING’s “Dear X” took No. 4 on the drama list this week, and star Kim You Jung made the actor list at No. 3.

Disney+’s “The Manipulated” held steady at No. 5 on the drama list, while star EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) came in at No. 7 on the actor list.

Meanwhile, MBC’s “Moon River” climbed to No. 6 on this week’s drama list.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” debuted at No. 7 on the drama list this week, with star Park Seo Joon entering the actor list at No. 8.

Following ENA’s “Heroes Next Door” at No. 8, TV Chosun’s “No Next Life” climbed to No. 9 on this week’s drama list, with leading lady Kim Hee Sun entering the actor list at No. 9.

Finally, tvN’s “Pro Bono” and its star Jung Kyung Ho swept the No. 10 spot on both lists.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “The Price of Confession” SBS “Taxi Driver 3” SBS “Dynamite Kiss” TVING “Dear X” Disney+ “The Manipulated” MBC “Moon River” JTBC “Surely Tomorrow” ENA “Heroes Next Door” TV Chosun “No Next Life” tvN “Pro Bono”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Kim Go Eun (“The Price of Confession”) Jeon Do Yeon (“The Price of Confession”) Kim You Jung (“Dear X”) Jang Ki Yong (“Dynamite Kiss”) Ahn Eun Jin (“Dynamite Kiss”) Lee Je Hoon (“Taxi Driver 3”) Doh Kyung Soo (“The Manipulated”) Park Seo Joon (“Surely Tomorrow”) Kim Hee Sun (“No Next Life”) Jung Kyung Ho (“Pro Bono”)

