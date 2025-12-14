NINE.i To Pause Group Activities + Focus On Individual Careers For Time Being

NINE.i has announced that the members have come to an important decision regarding their future direction.

On December 12, NINE.i revealed through a statement that for the time being, they will be focusing on the members’ individual activities rather than group activities. However, they also clarified that the group is not disbanding.

The group’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is NINE.i. First, we would like to sincerely thank all the i.ENIN [NINE.i’s fans] who are rooting for us, NINE.i. For a long time, the members have had deep discussions about the direction of our future activities, and within that process, after fully taking into consideration each member’s individual abilities and career aspirations, we have decided on a new direction. Accordingly, we are letting you know that for the time being, NINE.i will be shifting towards focusing on the members’ individual activities rather than group activities. This decision does not mean that the group is disbanding, and we are merely attempting to lay the foundation for the members to be able to grow in a wider range of fields than before. Once again, we would like to thank all the i.ENIN who love and support NINE.i, and we will do our utmost in the future as well so that the members can show you good things through their individual activities. Thank you.

Wishing the members of NINE.i all the best in their future endeavors!