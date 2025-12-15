Watch: Former 'BOYS II PLANET' Contestant Stuns With His Vocals On 'The King Of Mask Singer'

On the latest episode of “The King of Mask Singer,” masked singer “Circus” wowed the crowd with his singing!

During the December 14 broadcast of the MBC singing competition, eight new contestants entered the ring to challenge the reigning champion for the throne.

In the first match-up of Round 1, “Circus” and “Pierrot” faced off with a soaring duet cover of Lee Seung Chul’s classic ballad “Western Sky.”

Spoilers

After watching their duet, the celebrity panelists expressed their awe at Circus’s skillful vocals and piercing high notes. WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon also noted that Circus’s performance was all the more impressive because he sang the song in a female key.

Ko Young Bae remarked that Circus initially reminded him of GOT7’s Youngjae, but he also brought to mind Jang Haneum, whose vocal range is extremely high. Choi Yoojung mentioned that she originally thought Circus was an idol, but his tone also made her think he might be a singer in a band.

Although the panel heaped praise on Circus for his vocal talents, he ultimately lost the round to his opponent. The masked singer then remained on stage to perform an emotional rendition of i-dle’s Miyeon’s “The Painted on the Moon” (from the soundtrack of the hit drama “My Dearest”).

Halfway through the song, Circus took off his mask to reveal his identity—and sure enough, he turned out to be none other than Jang Haneum, who recently appeared on the Mnet survival show “BOYS II PLANET.”

Host Kim Sung Joo mentioned that before debuting as a singer, Jang Haneum initially got his start as a child actor in hit dramas like “Boys Over Flowers” and “My Husband Got a Family.”

Jang Haneum explained that though he first entered the industry as an actor, he had wanted to be a singer ever since elementary school.

When asked about his goals for the future, Jang Haneum shared that he hoped to become an admirable artist and perform in larger venues in the future. He added with a laugh, “If I get the opportunity, I’d like to come back on the show one more time and aim for the champion’s spot.”

