5 BL Dramas Airing Right Now That You Should Catch Up On

The BL gods are feeding us well these days.

Think parallel universes, haunted crime scenes, messy red-flag romances, and over-the-top rich guys who think love is just a soap opera plot.

It’s kind of fun to be able to watch horror one day and a light-hearted high school romance the next day. We’re spoiled for choice, and it’s glorious.

Here are five BLs airing right now that you can catch up on before their next episodes drop:

“Love Begins in the World of If” is about an office worker with a dull life traveling to a parallel universe where everything he lacked is now reality.

Kano Akihito (Daigo Kotaro) is a technical worker who has been living a monotone life ever since being moved to the sales department, where he doesn’t fit in. Even though it’s been over a year since he moved to the team, he still feels out of place and hasn’t made connections with anyone in the department.

With his self-esteem at an all-time low, he finds himself at a shrine and wishes for a different persona and life: to be brighter and valued at work and for his cold boss (Nakagawa Daisuke) to smile at him for a change.

He thinks this is nothing but wishful thinking until he runs into his boss soon after and finds he is completely different from before. He’s not only smiling and caring, but he also seems a little too nice to Kano in particular. The next day at work, everyone has also changed.

Kano realizes he is in some sort of parallel world where everything he wished for has come true, and he’s left scrambling to adjust to this new and improved reality.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The show explores the “what if” of Kano’s gloomy, mundane life, and the biggest change is his boss. The once-distant, serious person he knew has turned into someone who is super sweet, and romance might even be in the cards.

Start watching “Love Begins in the World of If” now:

Watch Now

“To My Shore” is a web novel adaptation of “Si Mian Fu” by Su Er Liang that explores the intense love-hate relationship that develops between two powerful men.

Fan Xiao (Yun Qi) is an entitled heir to a Thai company, currently in China for business. His meet-cute with the second lead, You Shu Lang (Hao Yi Ran), is a mild car accident that happens when Shu Lang accidentally hits the bumper of Fan Xiao’s luxury car.

After this brief encounter, the two keep meeting in different places. Fan Xiao becomes increasingly intrigued by Shu Lang, who has a notably calm and soft exterior. Fan Xiao investigates who Shu Lang is and finds out he has a partner who is a man.

What started as a mild annoyance for Fan Xiao turns into an intense interest in Shu Lang’s life, so he decides to play with the couple and try to break them up.

However, as Fan Xiao continues to meddle in their relationship, he starts to see that Shu Lang isn’t the soft, delicate flower that he had thought he was.

Why it’s worth the watch:

“To My Shore” feels like a mashup between “Desire the Series” and “Revenged Love” but with exponentially more morally questionable messiness. If you like a grey character who isn’t all bad or all good, Fan Xiao takes the cake.

Start watching “To My Shore” now:

Watch Now

3. “Goddess Bless You From Death”

“Goddess Bless You From Death” opens with a chilling crime: seven murders in one night, and the circumstances point to something unnatural and dark.

The only person found at the scene is Thup (Pooh Krittin Kitjaruwannakul), an orphan cursed with the ability to see ghosts. His life has been defined by visions no one else can witness, and since losing the one man who could protect him, he’s on his own.

It’s Inspector Singha (Pavel Naret Promphaopun) who finds Thup at the crime scene. Covered in blood at the crime scene, Thup is forced to defend himself against accusations that he can’t prove with facts and logic.

Thup insists the killings were the work of spirits, but Singha refuses to believe in anything beyond the evidence he can see. On their first meeting, Thup discovers that when he touches Singha, the ghosts that torment him vanish. Thus, the person accusing him happens to be the only one who can keep him safe.

As Singha and his special investigations unit unravel the mysterious killings, he keeps Thup close as the only viable suspect and witness. Their uneasy partnership is born out of necessity to solve the crime, but their relationship grows into something neither saw coming.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This is perfect if you want a crime BL with the same peak creepy vibes as BLs like “Manner of Death” or “Spare Me Your Mercy,” but with a supernatural twist. “Goddess Bless You From Death” is one of the scariest BLs to come out in 2025, but it’s still a fun watch even for non-horror fans.

Add “Spare Me Your Mercy” to your list too:

Watch Now

4. “School Trip: Joined a Group I’m Not Close to”

As the hilariously on-the-nose name hints, this Japanese BL is about a second-year high schooler named Hioki Asahi (Fujimoto Kodai) who joins a group he isn’t close with on a school trip and finds out his classmate may have feelings for him.

Hioki’s class is taking a school trip, and everyone must pair up in groups of four or five. This is pretty much a world-ending disaster for Hioki because he isn’t close with anyone in his class.

As he awkwardly sits alone and panics while everyone is forming groups, he’s suddenly asked by the school’s most popular boy group to join them.

Hioki has no idea why and doesn’t feel like he fits in with them, but he says yes anyway, so now he must survive a school trip with a group of people he’s never really spoken with.

Of the popular and handsome group members, for some reason, Watarai Tsukasa (Kan Hideyoshi) shows extra attention to Hioki, which just confuses Hioki even more. Especially when Watarai’s friendliness exceeds what friends would typically do.

At the end of the trip, Hioki expects to be distant again at school, but Watarai is determined to stay close.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This show is all about cozy comfort, nostalgia, and butterflies. There’s no complicated plot or storyline, the leads are both major green flags, and the goofy friend group makes the show really fun. If you want something lighthearted and feel-good like “My Love Mix-Up!” or “Takara-kun & Amagi-kun,” watch this!

Make sure to watch “My Love Mix-Up!” too:

Watch Now

5. “Me and Thee”

In “Me and Thee,” Pond and Phuwin reunite after “Fish Upon the Sky” and “Never Let Me Go,” this time as a cheesy rich guy and an introverted photographer.

Thee (Pond Naravit Lertratkosum) is a business empire heir who lives in excessive luxury and has seemingly endless funds. Despite his boss-level status and luxe suits, he’s a sappy romantic at heart who lives in a world of melodrama.

The story starts with Thee chasing after Ran (Santa Pongsapak Udompoch), a model that works for his perfume company, but it goes awry. During his failed attempt to attract Ran, Thee ends up meeting Peach (Phuwin Tangsakyuen), a freelance photographer and a close friend of Ran.

Peach takes Thee by surprise because he’s the only one who isn’t afraid to laugh at how ridiculous his elaborate lifestyle and cliché ideas of love are, even with the weapon-wielding guards that follow Thee around.

Because his approach was way off and he leaves a bad first impression on Ran, Thee requests the help of Peach to teach him how to pursue someone the right way, so Peach unwillingly becomes something like a life and love coach for Thee.

As Peach serves Thee multiple pieces of humble pie through lessons on relationships, Thee starts to catch real feelings, but for the wrong guy.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The difference in worldview and personality between Thee and Peach makes them an unexpected comedic duo. Picture this: in one scene, Thee forces Peach to go out for lunch, only to sit on opposite sides of an obnoxiously long table, so long that Peach can’t hear anything Thee says. Their chemistry is natural and strong despite Thee’s over-the-top ideas of romance clashing with Peach’s values of authenticity and sincerity. It’s a must-watch for a silly good time.

Watch the pair in “Never Let Me Go” too:

Watch Now

Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “To My Shore,” ““Love Begins in the World of If,” “Goddess Bless You From Death,” “Me and Thee,” “Two Husbands One Wife,” and “School Trip: Joined a Group I’m Not Close to,” and “Thundercloud Rainstorm.”

Looking forward to: “10Dance,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.”