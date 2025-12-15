Jang Nara To Transform Into Evil K-Pop Agency CEO For Her 1st-Ever Villain Role In 'Taxi Driver 3'

Jang Nara will be taking on the first villain role of her career in SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3”!

On December 15 at midnight KST, “Taxi Driver 3” introduced its next villain—to be played by Jang Nara—through a special poster.

In what marks her first-ever villain role, Jang Nara will play Kang Ju Ri, a former girl group member who is now the CEO of her own entertainment agency. Behind the facade of a successful businesswoman, Kang Ju Ri is secretly hiding a twisted and greedy inner self.

The new poster captures Jang Nara exuding an air of elegance and sophistication—but also a chilling aura that is distinctly different from her usual image. As she gazes at something unseen, her eyes are ice-cold, while her lips are curved slightly upward in a cunning smirk.

“Episodes 9 and 10 will take aim at the exploitation, abuse of power, and corruption hidden behind the glamorous success of K-pop,” teased the “Taxi Driver 3” production team. “Jang Nara, who has become a trusted actress through her diverse filmography, has added strength to our drama. Jang Nara has cast aside her kind and upright image to be reborn as a powerful villain, and her transformation will be a refreshing highlight of the drama. Please look forward to it.”

To catch Jang Nara’s transformation, tune in to the next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” on December 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

