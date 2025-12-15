'Pro Bono,' 'Surely Tomorrow,' And 'Our Golden Days' All Soar To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Three dramas soared to new heights in viewership last night!

On December 14, both tvN’s “Pro Bono” and JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” rose to their highest viewership ratings yet for their respective fourth episodes.

According to Nielsen Korea, “Pro Bono” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 8.0 percent, marking an impressive jump of 3 full percentage points from the previous night.

“Surely Tomorrow” also hit a new all-time high with its fourth episode, which scored an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” similarly earned the highest ratings of its run to date, remaining the most-watched show of the entire weekend with a nationwide average of 17.5 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s new short-form drama project “Love Track” premiered to an average nationwide rating of 1.5 percent.

