Nine-Tailed Fox Kim Hye Yoon Meets Star Player Lomon In New Drama 'No Tail To Tell' Posters

SBS’s new Friday–Saturday drama “No Tail To Tell” has unveiled new character posters!

“No Tail To Tell” is a fantasy romance about a Gen Z gumiho (nine-tailed fox) who resists becoming human and a narcissistic human, filled with their chaotic attempts at saving each other. Kim Hye Yoon stars as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho who has no desire to become human, while Lomon plays Kang Si Yeol, a world-class soccer player who is confident yet never lazy.

The newly released character posters spark curiosity about Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol, who will become entangled in a special relationship.

First up, Eun Ho—the spoiled child of the gumiho world—captures attention with her adorable smile. The multiple tails and the fox bead illustrated behind her reveal her secret identity. An eccentric Gen Z gumiho, Eun Ho prefers spending money and living like a human to piling up virtue to become one. The tagline, “Good deeds far away, men even farther,” piques curiosity about how she survives in the human world.

Meanwhile, Kang Si Yeol—the world-class soccer player who may be arrogant but is never lazy—has eyes brimming with well-founded confidence. Having played as a front-line striker for renowned overseas clubs, he earned reputation as a soccer star who shone even brighter than his teams. As the tagline, “The embodiment of self-discipline, the ultimate in self-love,” suggests, his success was built on rigorous effort and practice. All eyes are on how his picture-perfect life will change when the gumiho Eun Ho puts in a tackle of her own.

“No Tail To Tell” is set to premiere on January 16, 2026 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

