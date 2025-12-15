Kim Sung Cheol Embodies The Ultimate Villain In New Film “Project Y”

The upcoming film “Project Y” has unveiled new stills of Kim Sung Cheol in character!

Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s glamorous Gangnam district, “Project Y” is a crime film that follows Mi Seon (Han So Hee) and Do Kyung (Jeon Jong Seo), two close friends who have nothing but each other. Desperate to escape their harsh reality, they plot to steal 8 billion won (approximately $5.45 million) worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace.

Kim Sung Cheol will play the ultimate villain, CEO To, bringing overwhelming charisma to the role.

In the newly released stills, CEO To grabs attention with his intense gaze. Whether wearing a sharp black suit while moving through a crowd with a tense, piercing expression, or in a more relaxed outfit after exercising, his eyes remain strikingly vivid. The images show him as a ruthless figure who dominates the scene and crushes everyone in his path.

Director Lee Hwan said, “I got a great deal of inspiration from working with actor Kim Sung Cheol,” building excitement for CEO To, a character brought to life through Kim Sung Cheol’s unique interpretation.

“Project Y” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21, 2026.

In the meantime, watch Kim Sung Cheol in “The Old Woman with the Knife”:

