Park Shin Hye Has An Unexpected Secret Identity In New Drama “Undercover Ms. Hong” Poster

Upcoming drama “Undercover Ms. Hong” has unveiled a new poster!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Ms. Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

The newly released poster highlights Hong Geum Bo’s secret double life. Dressed in a neat suit, Hong Geum Bo holds a newspaper with a confident facial expression, while the somewhat awkward yet charming figure of Hong Jang Mi appears on it, creating a striking contrast. The story follows her bold move from an elite financial supervisory officer to a junior employee at Hanmin Securities.

The drama also captures the turbulent world of Yeouido’s 1990s financial district with a retro vibe. Monitors showing various financial indicators recreate the era’s atmosphere, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

“Undercover Ms. Hong” is scheduled to premiere on January 17, 2026 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

