Ahn Bo Hyun Shares Why He Choses To Star In “Spring Fever,” Offers Character Insights, And Details His Preparation

Ahn Bo Hyun has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Spring Fever”!

“Spring Fever” is a romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Seon Jae Gyu is a person of interest whose outrageous behavior shakes up the village. Despite his large build and rough, back-alley–like first impression, Jae Gyu has a surprising charm, marked by passion and steadfast devotion. After meeting Yoon Bom, he begins to sway like a spring breeze.

Regarding his reason for taking the role, Ahn Bo Hyun candidly said, “I was drawn to the charm of the character Seon Jae Gyu, who speaks in a dialect, and I enjoyed the fast-paced story. The scenery and atmosphere of the seaside town were beautiful, and since I’m from Busan, I felt confident performing the dialect.”

Ahn Bo Hyun described his character as a straightforward man who doesn’t back down when Yoon Bom approaches him and who sweeps in before she knows it when she tries to pull back.

He added, “On the outside, he may seem strong and intimidating to some, but inside, he is warmer than anyone and cannot stand injustice. I think his honest and endearing traits make him especially appealing.”

Ahn Bo Hyun also shared the effort he put into his appearance, saying, “Since Jae Gyu needed to have an intimidating presence and physique, I worked out consistently, whether or not there was a shoot. I even brought exercise equipment like dumbbells to the set and trained whenever I could.”

When asked for three keywords that best represent the character Seon Jae Gyu, Ahn Bo Hyun chose “energy” for Jae Gyu, “steadfast love” for Yoon Bom, and “doting uncle” for Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young).

He added, “From the hot summer to the cold winter, everyone enjoyed filming in Pohang. I will greet viewers in January with a drama full of energy, just like Seon Jae Gyu. Please give it plenty of love and support.”

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

