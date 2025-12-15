2025 SBS Drama Awards Announces Best Couple Nominees

It’s time to vote for your favorite SBS K-drama couple!

On December 15, the 2025 SBS Drama Awards announced that voting has begun for the Best Couple award.

The nominees include Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk from “Love Scout,” Park Hyung Sik and Hong Hwa Yeon from “Buried Hearts,” Yook Sungjae and Kim Ji Yeon from “The Haunted Palace,” Ha Yoo Joon and Park Ji Hu from “Spring of Youth,” Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min from “Would You Marry Me,” and Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin from “Dynamite Kiss.”

Who is your favorite 2025 SBS K-drama couple? Let us know by voting in the poll below:

Hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Chae Won Bin, and Heo Nam Jun, the 2025 SBS Drama Awards will air on December 31 at 9 p.m. KST. Voting for Best Couple has begun and will continue until December 24 at 11:59 p.m. KST.

