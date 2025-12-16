3 Key Reasons To Watch Ji Sung’s New Drama “The Judge Returns”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has shared key highlights of the series!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm before traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

Here are the three highlights to look forward to:

1. A unique mix of courtroom drama and time travel

In “The Judge Returns,” Judge Lee Han Young one day experiences an unexpected accident that sends him back 10 years.

After returning, he faces Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon), the criminal presiding judge at Seoul Central District Court, who pursues justice in his own uncompromising way.

He also reunites with prosecutor Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah) of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, with whom he once had a tense showdown over a past trial, bringing him one step closer to achieving justice.

The drama delivers unpredictable twists by combining realistic legal logic with events changed by time travel, offering a new take on courtroom dramas. The uneven flow of information experienced by time traveler Lee Han Young and the other characters highlights the show’s unique appeal.

2. A man’s journey to realizing justice

“The Judge Returns” promises a thrilling and satisfying story inspired by the classic theme of good triumphing over evil, but it goes beyond a simple battle between right and wrong. Unlike the typical righteous protagonist in courtroom dramas, Lee Han Young is a darker character, one who has manipulated trials to climb the ranks of power.

An unexpected event halts his burning ambition, and after an accident sends him back 10 years, Han Young becomes a judge who pursues true justice. His life rewind shows how his choices and rulings can bring justice.

3. All characters are central to the story

“The Judge Returns” features a diverse cast, including Lee Han Young, Kang Shin Jin, Kim Jin Ah, court staff, the Haenal law firm, and chaebols. Ordinary citizens represented by Han Young and Jin Ah’s parents, along with other supporting characters, also have their own stories, giving viewers a fresh perspective with each character.

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

