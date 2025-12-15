Choi Jin Hyuk And Oh Yeon Seo Tease A One-Night-Stand Romance In Poster For New Drama “Positively Yours”

Channel A’s upcoming drama “Positively Yours” has shared a new poster featuring Choi Jin Hyuk and Oh Yeon Seo!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage.

Choi Jin Hyuk takes on the role of Kang Doo Joon, a second-generation chaebol who seems to have it all. After the death of his older brother, Kang Doo Joon lives solely for his remaining family and the company, vowing never to marry in this lifetime—until a one-night escapade with Jang Hee Won turns his life upside down.

Oh Yeon Seo plays Jang Hee Won, a career woman who scores 100 points at work but zero in love. Having grown up scarred by her parents’ divorce and her mother’s harsh words, she has sworn off marriage and chosen to live as a content single woman—until an unexpected twist changes everything.

The newly released poster captures Kang Doo Joon and Jang Hee Won. Kang Doo Joon exudes a masculine aura in a three-piece suit, while Jang Hee Won’s adorable charm is amplified by her hot pink dress. The two are surrounded by floating feathers in a romantic atmosphere as they stand against a bed that metaphorically represents their one-night escapade.

The poster’s caption, “One-night stand romance,” raises curiosity about how the romance between Kang Doo Joon and Jang Hee Won, which began with a sweet one-night stand, will unfold and what process they will go through before falling for each other.

“Positively Yours” will premiere on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

