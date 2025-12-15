Mun Ka Young And Koo Kyo Hwan Share A Quietly Heartbreaking Promise In “Once We Were Us” Poster

The upcoming film “Once We Were Us” has unveiled a fan art–inspired poster along with new stills that beautifully capture the nostalgic mood of the early 2000s!

A remake of the Chinese film “Us and Them,” “Once We Were Us” tells the story of Eun Ho (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Jung Won (Mun Ka Young). 10 years after the end of their passionate love, the two unexpectedly reunite and revisit memories from their past.

The newly released poster captures a tender moment from Eun Ho and Jung Won’s happiest days together. Notably, the image was created with inspiration from a fan-made artwork, which itself was based on a scene from the film’s trailer that quickly went viral among prospective audiences following its release.

Leaning into each other, Eun Ho and Jung Won are accompanied by the line, “Even if we break up, let’s still see each other sometimes,” a quietly heartbreaking sentiment that many couples have likely felt at least once.

The accompanying stills further deepen the film’s wistful romantic tone while delicately recreating the atmosphere of the 2000s. Dressed in era-defining plaid shirts, Eun Ho and Jung Won appear as if they’ve stepped straight out of an old photo album, evoking both warmth and longing.

“Once We Were Us” is set to hit theaters on December 31.

