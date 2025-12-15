Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, December Week 2
ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” repeats as the No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!
Moving up one spot to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” Down one spot to No. 3 is LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope).”
There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.
Singles Music Chart - December 2025, Week 2
-
1 (–) ONE MORE TIME
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
3 (-1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (+1) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (+1) Blue Valentine
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (+4) JUMP
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 22 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (-3) Fame
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
8 (+4) Endangered Love
- Chart Info
- 12 Previous rank
- 18 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
9 (–) Landing in Love
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (+1) TIME CAPSULE
- Chart Info
- 11 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+2)
|XOXZ
|IVE
|12 (+2)
|Hollywood Action
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|13 (+2)
|Rich Man
|aespa
|14 (new)
|인사 (Panorama)
|Taeyeon
|15 (-8)
|FOCUS
|Hearts2Hearts
|16 (–)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|17 (–)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|18 (-10)
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|19 (-1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|20 (+3)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|21 (new)
|RED (Beggin’)
|VERIVERY
|22 (-3)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|23 (-2)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|24 (new)
|하얀 그리움 (White Memories)
|fromis_9
|25 (-5)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|26 (+10)
|Bloom
|RESCENE
|27 (+1)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|28 (new)
|UxYOUxU
|Chuei Li Yu
|29 (+6)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|30 (–)
|HomeRUN
|NOWZ
|31 (-5)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|32 (-10)
|body
|Dayoung
|33 (-4)
|BBUU!
|PLAVE
|34 (-3)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|35 (new)
|Greatest Moment
|Seo Eunkwang
|36 (+2)
|Never Ending Story
|IU
|37 (-4)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|38 (+6)
|Airplane mode
|SEVENUS
|39 (new)
|SUGAR
|Jungwoo
|40 (-1)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|41 (+1)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|42 (new)
|The Reason
|Yim Si Wan
|43 (-9)
|나였으면 (If It Were Me)
|Na Yoon Kwon, Doh Kyung Soo
|44 (-3)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|45 (-21)
|Christmas Alone
|tripleS
|46 (-3)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|47 (-10)
|Talk to You
|Yeonjun
|48 (-3)
|BURNING UP
|MEOVV
|49 (-22)
|SATURDAY PREACHER
|Cha Eun Woo
|50 (-25)
|Beat It Up
|NCT DREAM
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%