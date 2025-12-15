Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, December Week 2

ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” repeats as the No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!

Moving up one spot to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” Down one spot to No. 3 is LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope).”

There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart - December 2025, Week 2 1 (–) ONE MORE TIME Album: ONE MORE TIME Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (-1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (+1) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 5 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

5 (+1) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (+4) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 22 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (-3) Fame Album: Fame Artist/Band: RIIZE Music: HARING, ChaMane, Awri Lyrics: BIGONE Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (+4) Endangered Love Album: EROS Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Dance Chart Info 12 Previous rank 18 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (–) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 9 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (+1) TIME CAPSULE Album: TIME CAPSULE Artist/Band: Davichi Music: Lee Mujin Lyrics: Lee Mujin Genres: Ballad Chart Info 11 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+2) XOXZ IVE 12 (+2) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR 13 (+2) Rich Man aespa 14 (new) 인사 (Panorama) Taeyeon 15 (-8) FOCUS Hearts2Hearts 16 (–) GO! CORTIS 17 (–) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 18 (-10) Do It Stray Kids 19 (-1) Drowning WOODZ 20 (+3) OVERDRIVE TWS 21 (new) RED (Beggin’) VERIVERY 22 (-3) toxic till the end Rosé 23 (-2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 24 (new) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9 25 (-5) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 26 (+10) Bloom RESCENE 27 (+1) like JENNIE Jennie 28 (new) UxYOUxU Chuei Li Yu 29 (+6) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 30 (–) HomeRUN NOWZ 31 (-5) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 32 (-10) body Dayoung 33 (-4) BBUU! PLAVE 34 (-3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 35 (new) Greatest Moment Seo Eunkwang 36 (+2) Never Ending Story IU 37 (-4) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 38 (+6) Airplane mode SEVENUS 39 (new) SUGAR Jungwoo 40 (-1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 41 (+1) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 42 (new) The Reason Yim Si Wan 43 (-9) 나였으면 (If It Were Me) Na Yoon Kwon, Doh Kyung Soo 44 (-3) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 45 (-21) Christmas Alone tripleS 46 (-3) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 47 (-10) Talk to You Yeonjun 48 (-3) BURNING UP MEOVV 49 (-22) SATURDAY PREACHER Cha Eun Woo 50 (-25) Beat It Up NCT DREAM





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%