Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, December Week 2

Dec 15, 2025
by edward1849

ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” repeats as the No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!

Moving up one spot to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” Down one spot to No. 3 is LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope).”

There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart - December 2025, Week 2
  • 1 (–) ONE MORE TIME
    Image of ONE MORE TIME
    Album: ONE MORE TIME
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk
    • Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (-1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (+1) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (+1) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (+4) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 22 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-3) Fame
    Image of Fame
    Album: Fame
    Artist/Band: RIIZE
    • Music: HARING, ChaMane, Awri
    • Lyrics: BIGONE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (+4) Endangered Love
    Image of Endangered Love
    Album: EROS
    Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 12 Previous rank
       
    • 18 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (–) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (+1) TIME CAPSULE
    Image of TIME CAPSULE
    Album: TIME CAPSULE
    Artist/Band: Davichi
    • Music: Lee Mujin
    • Lyrics: Lee Mujin
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 11 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+2) XOXZ IVE
12 (+2) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR
13 (+2) Rich Man aespa
14 (new) 인사 (Panorama) Taeyeon
15 (-8) FOCUS Hearts2Hearts
16 (–) GO! CORTIS
17 (–) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
18 (-10) Do It Stray Kids
19 (-1) Drowning WOODZ
20 (+3) OVERDRIVE TWS
21 (new) RED (Beggin’) VERIVERY
22 (-3) toxic till the end Rosé
23 (-2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
24 (new) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9
25 (-5) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
26 (+10) Bloom RESCENE
27 (+1) like JENNIE Jennie
28 (new) UxYOUxU Chuei Li Yu
29 (+6) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
30 (–) HomeRUN NOWZ
31 (-5) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
32 (-10) body Dayoung
33 (-4) BBUU! PLAVE
34 (-3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
35 (new) Greatest Moment Seo Eunkwang
36 (+2) Never Ending Story IU
37 (-4) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
38 (+6) Airplane mode SEVENUS
39 (new) SUGAR Jungwoo
40 (-1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
41 (+1) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
42 (new) The Reason Yim Si Wan
43 (-9) 나였으면 (If It Were Me) Na Yoon Kwon, Doh Kyung Soo
44 (-3) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
45 (-21) Christmas Alone tripleS
46 (-3) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
47 (-10) Talk to You Yeonjun
48 (-3) BURNING UP MEOVV
49 (-22) SATURDAY PREACHER Cha Eun Woo
50 (-25) Beat It Up NCT DREAM


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

