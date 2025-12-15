JYP Entertainment Releases Fan Etiquette Guide For TWICE's Safety And Privacy

TWICE’s agency has issued a set of fan etiquette guidelines.

On December 15, JYP Entertainment released an official statement regarding recent cases of privacy invasions and safety hazards involving TWICE and requested fans’ cooperation in adhering to the fan etiquette guidelines to ensure the artists’ safety and privacy.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

First of all, we sincerely thank all fans for your continued love and warm support for TWICE.

We would like to share an important notice regarding the protection of our artists’ privacy.

Recently, during personal scheduled activities, there have been instances of excessive approaching, filming, repeated attempts at conversation, and phone call requests directed toward the artists.

These actions can cause discomfort, especially considering the artists’ frequent travel. To help ensure the artists’ privacy and a safe environment, we kindly ask for your understanding and cooperation as outlined below.

1. Please refrain from approaching or filming during personal time

Following the artists, taking photos or videos without permission, or filming at close range during non-official scheduled activities or personal time—including airport travel, vacations, visits to family homes, or other private activities—may infringe on their privacy.

We ask that you respect the artists’ personal time and space.

2. Please be considerate of those accompanying the artists

When artists are accompanied by family members, friends, or other private individuals, we ask that you refrain from filming or sharing their images, especially online.

Respecting the privacy of those around the artists is just as important.

3. Please avoid excessive communication or personal requests

During both personal and official scheduled activities, repeatedly trying to start conversations with the artists, requesting phone calls or phone numbers, making excessive autograph requests, or attempting to forcefully deliver letters or gifts can place unnecessary pressure on them.

Continuing such behavior even after being asked to stop is strongly discouraged.

4. Please maintain a safe distance and do not obstruct movement

Blocking the artists’ path or filming from an extremely close distance, at any time or place, can lead to safety concerns.

For everyone’s safety, we kindly ask that you maintain an appropriate distance.

If these actions continue or are considered to cause discomfort to the artists, the company may take necessary steps to protect them.

JYP Entertainment will continue to do its best to ensure that our artists can enjoy their activities, schedules and personal time in a safe and comfortable environment.

We truly appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Thank you again for always supporting and loving TWICE.

JYP Entertainment