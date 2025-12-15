Han So Eun’s Arranged Marriage Is Shaken After She Falls For Moon Sang Min In “To My Beloved Thief”

The upcoming drama “To My Beloved Thief” has released the first stills of Han So Eun in character!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

Han So Eun plays Shin Hae Rim, a noblewoman born into a prestigious family. Having lost her parents at a young age, Shin Hae Rim is raised under the strict care of her stern older brother. Gentle by nature and harboring a romantic view of love, she is nevertheless bound by her family’s wishes to marry a man she has never even met, as was customary among noble families of the time.

Although the marriage is arranged by her elders, Shin Hae Rim holds onto a small hope that she and her future husband might eventually grow to love one another. However, her heart is unexpectedly stolen by Prince Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), whom she happens to encounter by chance. Whether Shin Hae Rim will ever see her first true feelings returned adds intrigue to her story.

The newly released stills capture the powerful beginning of a fateful moment that shakes up Shin Hae Rim’s quiet life. Dressed elegantly in silk garments as she strolls through the marketplace, her refined presence immediately draws the eye. In another image, her wide, sparkling eyes—caught in what seems like love at first sight—clearly convey her fluttering emotions.

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

