Yoon Kye Sang’s Daughter’s Disappearance Reignites The Neighborhood Task Force In “Heroes Next Door”

“Heroes Next Door” has unveiled new stills that hint at a major turning point!

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.

Spoilers

The ending of Episode 8 delivered a major shock as explosions rocked both a press conference venue and the Changni neighborhood church. Heightening the suspense even further, the preview for Episode 9 revealed that Do Yeon, the daughter of Choi Kang (Yoon Kye Sang), has vanished without a trace.

The newly released stills show Choi Kang’s family enjoying a happy, ordinary day together. These quiet, precious moments only deepen the sense of tragedy looming ahead, making viewers all the more anxious about the ripple effects Do Yeon’s disappearance will cause.

Meanwhile, Sullivan’s (Han Jun Woo) uncontrollable descent into chaos further cranks up the tension. The sharp, charged expressions seen in stills of National Assembly member Na Eun Jae (Lee Bong Ryun) and supermarket owner Jung Nam Yeon (Kim Ji Hyun) hint that long-concealed corruption and buried truths are finally beginning to surface.

As pieces of the truth uncovered after the fifth serial explosion collide with the mystery surrounding Do Yeon’s disappearance, the neighborhood task force is forced back into action, launching yet another decisive counterattack.

The next episode of “Heroes Next Door” will air on December 15 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Kye Sang in “Spiritwalker” below:

