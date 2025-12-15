Watch: Byeon Woo Seok Sings “The Christmas Song” In Part 1 MV Starring Karina, Jang Won Young, And More

The music video for “The Christmas Song” is officially out!

On December 15 at 8:35 p.m. KST, production company Dolphin Kidnappers (literal translation) released “The Christmas Song Part 1,” the first installment of its original content series “Shin Woo Seok’s Urban Fairy Tale.”

Sung by Byeon Woo Seok, the music video stars Byeon Woo Seok alongside aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Jang Won Young, Park Hee Soon, and Moon So Ri. The story follows a child abandoned by his parents who grows up to become a priest, ultimately learning the meaning of reconciliation and forgiveness through an emotional journey.

The project unfolds as a two-part series. Byeon Woo Seok takes on the role of Father Vincenzio, who was abandoned in childhood and raised through the care and kindness of those around him. Jang Won Young and Karina appear as nuns, while Park Hee Soon portrays Father Choi Yo Han, a priest who has looked after Vincenzio since he was young.

Notably, the project was created through a strategic collaboration with Google, with select scenes incorporating Google Gemini 3–based image generation model Nano Banana Pro and video generation model Veo 3.

