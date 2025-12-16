Ha Yun Kyung Is A Secretary Who Dreams of Living Rich And Free In New Drama “Undercover Ms. Hong”

Upcoming drama “Undercover Ms. Hong” has unveiled new stills of Ha Yun Kyung in character!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Ms. Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

Ha Yun Kyung plays Go Bok Hee, the dedicated personal secretary to the CEO of Hanmin Securities. Go Bok Hee has a distinct personality and stands out in Yeouido’s colorless setting by wearing a flashy polka-dot dress. She is ambitious yet lovable, with a charm that makes her hard to dislike.

Go Bok Hee’s plan to build wealth and live freely as a “California girl” is disrupted when she meets her roommate, Hong Jang Mi (Park Shin Hye).

The newly released stills offer a clear first impression of Go Bok Hee. They show her many sides, from a senior secretary who handles her work with precision to the “big sister” who keeps her roommates in line, along with her flashy, vivid styling.

Go Bok Hee is also the leader among the roommates, including Hong Geum Bo, who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee. She is expected to create chemistry that shifts between friendship and rivalry.

“Undercover Ms. Hong” is scheduled to premiere on January 17, 2026 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Yun Kyung in her film “Go Back” below:

Watch Now

