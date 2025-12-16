Watch: Han So Hee And Jeon Jong Seo Steal Kim Sung Cheol’s Money And Run For Their Lives In New Film “Project Y” Teaser

The upcoming film “Project Y” has unveiled a gripping new teaser!

Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s glamorous Gangnam district, “Project Y” is a crime film that follows Mi Seon (Han So Hee) and Do Kyung (Jeon Jong Seo), two close friends who have nothing but each other. Desperate to escape their harsh reality, they plot to steal 8 billion won (approximately $5.45 million) worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace.

In the newly released teaser, against a backdrop of a rhythmic beat, Mi Seon and Do Kyung walk through an underpass lit by a spectrum of colorful lights, appearing carefree at first glance. But lines like, “Just how far down are we going?” and “We’re doing this to avoid hitting rock bottom,” followed by Seok Gu (Lee Jae Kyoon) mocking them with, “Word is, you made a fool of yourselves and fell straight to the bottom,” reveal that the two friends have lost everything and are pushed to the edge.

The tone shifts with the line, “We have to survive, no matter what,” as Mi Seon and Do Kyung team up to steal money from CEO To (Kim Sung Cheol) and face high-stakes situations. Scenes of them digging a grave, covered in dirt, and fleeing in haste suggest that they are risking their lives in a dangerous endeavor.

The tension builds with supporting characters: Ga Young’s (Kim Shin Rok) taunts, CEO To’s increasingly unhinged behavior, Hwang So (Jung Young Joo) exuding an overwhelming presence, Seok Gu’s unscrupulous nature, and Ha Kyung’s (OH MY GIRL’s YooA) composed demeanor all add depth to the story. The teaser hints at how these diverse characters’ paths will intersect.

Most notably, the mysterious line, “There’s something more underneath,” paired with Mi Seon and Do Kyung’s shocked expressions after a discovery, and the tagline, “Perfect plan. No regrets,” highlight the tense events that will unfold between the two desperate individuals and those pursuing them.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Project Y” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21, 2026.

