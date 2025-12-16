Moon Chae Won Is Kwon Sang Woo’s Unforgettable First Love In New Film “HEARTMAN”

The upcoming comedy film “HEARTMAN” has unveiled new stills of Moon Chae Won in character!

“HEARTMAN” follows Seung Min (Kwon Sang Woo), a man who returns after years away and finds himself face-to-face with his first love once again. Determined not to lose her again, he throws himself into winning her back—only to be confronted with a secret he can never reveal, turning his life into unexpected chaos.

Moon Chae Won plays Bo Na, a legendary first love who, during her college years, instantly captured Seung Min’s heart with her warm gaze and bright energy. Bo Na has grown into a skilled photographer with a sharp eye for aesthetics. On the surface, she seems calm and gentle, but when it comes to the work she loves, she dives in with unmatched determination.

The newly released stills highlight the many sides of Bo Na. Reflecting Bo Na, who will reappear in front of Seung Min, Moon Chae Won said, “My hair used to be a bit long, but it never really looked like very long, straight hair at a glance. But in ‘HEARTMAN,’ I appear that way [which suits the image of a first love], and that is also what felt special for me.”

Additionally, Kwon Sang Woo praised Moon Chae Won, saying, “Moon Chae Won is an actress in the lineage of [those who play] first loves. I take pride in saying this is the most beautifully shot film among her projects, and audiences experiencing the excitement of a first love will naturally be drawn in.”

“HEARTMAN” will be released in theaters on January 14.

