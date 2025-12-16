Cho Byeong Kyu, Yoo In Soo, JINI, And Seo In Guk Capture The Anguish Of Living In Near-Future Dystopia In New Noir Film 'BOY' Posters

Upcoming film “BOY” has unveiled its character posters!

“BOY” is a neon-noir film set in a near-future dystopia, where a single love turns everything upside down.

The newly released character posters highlight the charms of Ro Han (Cho Byeong Kyu), Kyo Han (Yoo In Soo), Jane (JINI), and the hat maker (Seo In Guk), featuring stylish, eye-catching artwork.

One poster shows Ro Han running across a vast field, paired with the tagline, “Anywhere but here.” It captures Ro Han’s desire to escape the violence-filled, near-future fictional city of Pogu.

Another Ro Han poster offers an ironic contrast: his facial expression suggests he might cry, yet the tagline reads, “Yoo Ro Han does not cry,” with a pearl necklace around his neck.

Next, Kyo Han stares intently at something, paired with the tagline, “Don’t lie between us.” It highlights Kyo Han’s commanding charisma as the big boss who keeps order in Texas Hot Springs.

Jane, with the tagline, “Joy and happiness exist only in dreams,” shows her distinctive presence—her right eye covered by an eye patch, her gaze both sad and hollow.

Finally, the hat maker delivers intensity with the tagline, “In the end, I always end up as the bad guy.” It reveals his cynical side as the ultimate villain at the Texas Hot Springs in Pogu.

“BOY” is slated to release in January 2026.

