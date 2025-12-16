Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, And Won Jin Ah Share Key Points To Anticipate In Upcoming Drama “The Judge Returns”

The main cast of “The Judge Returns” has shared the key highlights of the series!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm before traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

Citing “courage and choice” as key points of interest, Ji Sung said, “The core message of this drama is that real justice can only be established by first breaking the darkness of one’s past.”

Ji Sung continued, “Lee Han Young challenges the existing order through actions and bold choices, practicing justice in the process. The scenes where he stops evil in unexpected ways are striking, but they reflect his honest commitment to justice.”

Park Hee Soon, who plays Kang Shin Jin, criminal presiding judge of the Seoul Central District Court, a character who uses power to pursue his own sense of justice, pointed to “shifts in the flow” as another key point of interest.

Park Hee Soon remarked, “It will be fun to see how past events change after the time reversal and what outcomes they lead to,” adding, “Paying attention to how the story unfolds will make it even more engaging.”

Meanwhile, Won Jin Ah plays Kim Jin Ah, a prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office who forms a partnership with Lee Han Young, with whom she had a troubled past. Highlighting the boldness of the series, Won Jin Ah described it as a “thrilling revenge story.”

Won Jin Ah commented, “Rather than asking, ‘Could that really happen? Is that allowed?’ I hope viewers can enjoy the vicarious satisfaction, laughter, and fun.” She added, “I think the way Lee Han Young acts in court will give many viewers the feeling of, ‘How satisfying would it be if this really happened in real life?’”

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

