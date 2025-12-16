“Love Me” Cast Members Describe Love And What It Means To Their Characters

The cast of “Love Me,” including Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Woo, Yoon Sea, Chang Ryul, and TWICE’s Dahyun, have each defined love in their own words!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, JTBC’s “Love Me” is a new drama about a selfish but relatable family in which each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth. The story follows Seo Jun Kyung, Seo Jin Ho, and Seo Jun Seo, who have lived with loss and loneliness after losing their family, as they meet Jin Ja Young, Joo Do Hyun, and Ji Hye On and learn to confront and choose love within their lives and relationships. The actors who portray these characters also shared their own definitions of love.

Seo Hyun Jin, who plays obstetrician-gynecologist Seo Jun Kyung, described love as “choice and trust.” She explained that while Jun Kyung does not open her heart easily, once she chooses a feeling, she does not run from it and instead takes responsibility for it.

Yoo Jae Myung, who plays Seo Jin Ho, said, “Jin Ho’s love begins with a sense of guilt.” Always feeling that he is lacking, Jin Ho comes to realize through meeting Ja Young that he is someone worthy of being loved. He added, “Just as he lives through each day despite making mistakes and feeling regret, Jin Ho’s love is also a work in progress, loving each day as it comes.”

Lee Si Woo, who portrays Seo Jun Seo, defined love as “a friend.” For Jun Seo, who wavers amid an unstable family and an uncertain future, Hye On, his friend of 10 years, is someone who accepts him exactly as he is. Love, for Jun Seo, is a relationship that does not try to change the other but simply stays by their side.

Yoon Sea, who plays Jin Ja Young, stated that love is “simply existing for each other.” Ja Young does not hide her emotions nor retreat from relationships. She proves her love not through words, but through her actions, and not through fleeting moments, but through continued patience.

Chang Ryul, who plays music director Joo Do Hyun, likened love to “daily life.” He explained Do Hyun’s desire to become someone who welcomes another into a warm space after work, accepts the emotions of the day without concealment, and dreams of the same happiness together.

Dahyun, who portrays Ji Hye On, said love is “a heart that stays by your side without changing.” For Hye On, who has been by Jun Seo’s side since kindergarten, embracing his anxieties and waiting patiently, love is less about loud or dramatic emotions and more about staying in the same place.

The production team stated, “Rather than presenting a single answer to what love is, ‘Love Me’ is a story about characters who have lived their own lives learning how to love from their respective positions,” adding, “Viewers will be able to feel that the shape and pace of love are all different, even within the same family and the same relationships.”

“Love Me” premieres on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser with English subtitles:

