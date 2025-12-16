Song Hye Kyo Talks About Her Character In Upcoming Drama With Gong Yoo, Self Love, And More

Song Hye Kyo recently teamed up with Harper’s BAZAAR Korea for a pictorial and interview!

The photo shoot was conducted in collaboration with luxury brand Fendi, for which Song Hye Kyo has served as an ambassador for five years.

In the accompanying interview, Song Hye Kyo expressed her affection for the character Min Ja, whom she portrays in the upcoming drama “Show Business” (working title). The project marks her reunion with writer Noh Hee Kyung after a long time. She remarked, “Min Ja values success more than love, and she is a woman who will stop at nothing to achieve success.”

She continued, “She lives with the attitude that everyone in the world is beneath her. Her journey, starting from the very bottom and climbing upward, is truly turbulent. When you watch her constantly struggling from a third person’s perspective, you can’t help but feel sorry for her. Sometimes, just thinking about Min Ja at home makes me cry.”

Regarding her transformation to a short haircut for the role, she explained, “I believe a character starts to take shape from the moment you ask yourself, ‘What would this person’s style be like?’ The writer said that the Min Ja she had envisioned would likely have short hair and suggested a short cut. She was worried about an actress having to cut her hair this short, but for me, if it was a style that suited Min Ja, there was absolutely nothing to be afraid of.”

She also mentioned that her five year practice of keeping a gratitude journal, which she started on the advice of writer Noh Hee Kyung, helped her learn to love herself. She commented, “When I’m working on a project, I think about the role all day long, but when I’m not, I try to clear my mind as much as possible. Instead, I stay busy making practical plans—what time I’ll walk my dog, when I’ll clean the room, and what I need to get done by next week.”

She continued, “Of course, as a human being, there are days when I feel low, but because I’ve discovered my own ways to lift my mood, those down periods never last long. Writing a gratitude journal doesn’t mean our lives are filled only with happy days. But now, I think I’ve learned how to love myself on any kind of day.”

Song Hye Kyo’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the January issue of Harper’s BAZAAR Korea.

