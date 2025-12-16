Lee Joo Bin Talks About Playing A Mysterious Teacher With Hidden Scars And Chemistry With Ahn Bo Hyun In “Spring Fever”

Lee Joo Bin has shared her thoughts on taking on “Spring Fever.”

“Spring Fever” is a romantic comedy that tells the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Lee Joo Bin plays Yoon Bom, a mysterious high school teacher who piques the curiosity of the villagers. Once a woman who enjoyed popularity and love in Seoul thanks to her natural charm, Yoon Bom shuts herself off emotionally after a shocking incident and relocates to a small provincial school.

Lee Joo Bin shared, “When I first read the script, I felt that I could portray Yoon Bom in an enjoyable way, which made me really want to take on the role.” She added, “Since the filming location is a seaside village, I thought it would feel like traveling every day, which made me even happier about joining the project.”

Describing her character, Lee Joo Bin explained, “Yoon Bom is a mysterious teacher who comes down to a rural school with her heart closed off. On the outside, she appears calm, but inside she carries wounds and loneliness. Because she’s a multidimensional character where darkness and brightness coexist, I focused on carefully adjusting the emotional tone.”

Taking on a teacher role for the first time, Lee Joo Bin shared, “I practiced writing on the board a lot so that the classroom scenes would feel natural. Since I had to write while delivering lines, I paid close attention to making the hand movements, eye contact, and rhythm of speech flow naturally. I also carefully adjusted my tone and gestures so my interactions with the students would feel like those of a real teacher.”

When asked to describe Yoon Bom with key words, Lee Joo Bin chose “cat,” “transparency,” and “principled.” She explained, “Bom is very cautious at first, but once she opens her heart, she’s warmer and more affectionate than anyone. Although she thinks she’s hiding her emotions, they show clearly in her expressions and actions. That honesty is one of her most charming traits.” She added, “Despite her glamorous appearance, she’s actually quite conservative and values principles and rules, which seems well-suited to her job as an ethics teacher.”

Lee Joo Bin also spoke about her chemistry with her co-stars, saying, “The cast works really well together. There were more action scenes than I expected, and Ahn Bo Hyun is very skilled at action, so I received a lot of help from him. Thanks to that, we were able to film tense scenes smoothly.”

In closing, she described “Spring Fever” as a drama filled with healing, laughter, and warmth, adding, “It’s a series that will make viewers feel cozy throughout and offer small comforts and smiles. I hope you’ll look forward to it with the excitement of waiting for spring.”

“Spring Fever” is set to premiere on January 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

