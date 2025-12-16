Watch: Moon Sang Min And Hong Min Ki Clash Over Nam Ji Hyun In New Drama “To My Beloved Thief” Teaser

KBS2’s upcoming Saturday–Sunday drama “To My Beloved Thief” has released a new teaser!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

The newly released teaser begins with Prince Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), wearing surprisingly tattered clothes despite his royal status, and Hong Eun Jo hastily covering her mouth. Hong Eun Jo casually refers to Yi Yeol as “some guy” in front of a nobleman, treating him like a servant, while Yi Yeol stares at her in disbelief—foreshadowing an unusual and ill-fated relationship.

The tension heightens when Hong Eun Jo, who works as a physician by day and a thief by night, unexpectedly encounters Yi Yeol, who is working as a government official, on top of someone’s roof. Seeing Yi Yeol far more composed than during their earlier daytime encounter, Eun Jo is visibly flustered, sparking curiosity.

In one scene, Yi Yeol’s strange gaze toward Hong Eun Jo suggests a change stirring in his heart. Not only does he find it difficult to take his eyes off her smiling face, but he also appears confused by the unfamiliar emotions he is experiencing for the first time.

To make matters more complicated, a new man, Lim Jae Yi (Hong Min Ki), appears by Hong Eun Jo’s side, creating subtle tension among the three. In one scene, Jae Yi holds Eun Jo close while watching Yi Yeol’s reaction, intensifying the tension.

Despite Jae Yi’s interference, Yi Yeol does not stop pursuing Hong Eun Jo. When Eun Jo asks, “Could it be that you came looking for me?” Yi Yeol flirtatiously replies, “I want to say, ‘Don’t misunderstand,’ but yes, I did.”

Watch the teaser below!

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

