Lee Jung Jae And Lim Ji Yeon Share A Tense Heart-To-Heart At His Home In “Nice To Not Meet You”

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

In the previous episode, Lim Hyeon Jun confessed to Wi Jeong Sin that he was the mysterious online persona “Romance Master,” while also finally revealing feelings for her that he had never expressed directly before—signaling a major turning point in their relationship.

The newly unveiled photos further pique interest in what follows his startling confession. For reasons unknown, Wi Jeong Sin shows up at Lim Hyeon Jun’s home and is seen sleeping uncomfortably on the sofa. As she lies there without even a proper blanket, Lim Hyeon Jun paces nearby holding a throw, his concern for her clearly evident.

An additional still captures the subtle tension between the two. Having sincerely opened her heart to “Romance Master,” Wi Jeong Sin is left deeply shaken and emotionally frozen, while Lim Hyeon Jun appears preoccupied with reading her mood. Curiosity builds over the conversation they will share, especially after a preview revealed Wi Jeong Sin saying, “I’ve never felt this foolish before,” unable to hide her shock and emptiness.

The production team commented, “In Episode 12 airing today, viewers will see Wi Jeong Sin struggling with confusion after learning the entire truth. Please watch to see whether the tangled threads of their relationship can be unraveled—and whether Lim Hyeon Jun’s sincerity will ultimately reach her.”

The next episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on December 16 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

