Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon Confirmed To Appear On “Running Man”

Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon, the leads of SBS’s upcoming Friday–Saturday drama “No Tail To Tell,” are set to guest on “Running Man” together!

On December 15, local media outlet IZE reported that Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon will appear on SBS’s flagship variety show “Running Man” as part of promotions for their new drama.

Following the report, both actors’ agencies confirmed that Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon will soon participate in a recording of “Running Man.”

This will mark Kim Hye Yoon’s second appearance on “Running Man” in six years, following her last appearance in 2019, while Lomon will be making his first-ever appearance on the show.

“No Tail To Tell” is a fantasy romance that follows Eun Ho (Kim Hye Yoon), a quirky Gen Z gumiho (nine-tailed fox) who resists becoming human, and Kang Si Yeol (Lomon), an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama portrays the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save each other.

“No Tail To Tell” premieres on January 16, 2026, at 9:50 p.m. KST. “Running Man” airs every Sunday at 6:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

Watch Now

Or watch Lomon in “Branding in Seongsu”:

Watch Now

And “Running Man” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)