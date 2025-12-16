Lee Chae Min And Kang Han Na Are Power-Hungry Villain Siblings In “Cashero”

Netflix’s series “Cashero” has unveiled new character stills featuring the members of the Criminals’ Association!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Cashero” is a superhero series that follows the story of ordinary government employee Kang Sang Ung (Lee Junho), who earns the special ability to gain as much strength as the cash he holds, causing him to empty his wallet to save the world.

The newly released stills spotlight Jonathan (Lee Chae Min) and Joanna (Kang Han Na), members of the Criminals’ Association, an organization that targets heroes in order to steal their superpowers.

The stills of Jonathan, the youngest son of the organization’s chairman, capture a wide range of expressions and situations. Dressed simply, he appears gentle and harmless at first glance, yet his unreadable expression makes it difficult to discern his true intentions. In contrast, another still shows him with a sharp, piercing gaze, hinting at a powerful desire to steal superpowers lurking beneath his emotionless, mysterious exterior. Jonathan is a character who feels no hesitation or remorse when threatening others and will stop at nothing to get what he wants.

Meanwhile, the stills of Joanna—Jonathan’s older sister and the chairman’s eldest daughter—underscore her immaculate style and unshakable confidence, perfectly capturing the aura of a fearless heir. Raised in privilege, Joanna is arrogant and domineering, showing little regard for others. However, a brief flash of surprise in one image hints at an unexpected obstacle she may face in her pursuit of the heroes.

With both siblings aiming to seize the heroes’ powers, Jonathan and Joanna advance toward the same objective while also competing for the position of successor within the organization—adding another layer of tension to the unfolding story.

“Cashero” is slated to premiere on December 26.

