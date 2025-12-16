Park Bo Gum Named Global Brand Ambassador For Luxury Watch Brand OMEGA

Park Bo Gum has officially joined Swiss luxury watch brand OMEGA as a global brand ambassador!

On December 16, OMEGA officially named Park Bo Gum as its new global brand ambassador. He will now represent the brand alongside world-renowned actors such as George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Craig, and Hyun Bin.

OMEGA President and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann welcomed Park Bo Gum’s appointment, stating, “Park Bo Gum is an actor loved by people of all ages and genders, and he has earned immense affection from fans through his charm and outstanding acting skills.”

He added, “His wide acting range, dedication to his craft, and genuine passion for watches have long captured OMEGA’s attention. We are thrilled to welcome him as our ambassador.”

Park Bo Gum shared his thoughts on the appointment, saying, “I was deeply impressed by the opportunity to experience OMEGA watches firsthand and learn about the brand’s history and craftsmanship. It is a great honor to be selected as an ambassador and to introduce OMEGA’s philosophy and values to people around the world.”

To commemorate his ambassadorship, Park Bo Gum selected the Seamaster Planet Ocean, featuring a stainless steel case and a polished ceramic bezel ring in blue. The watch symbolically reflects his dynamic energy as an actor who embraces diverse challenges, as well as his appreciation for precision craftsmanship.

Congratulations to Park Bo Gum!

