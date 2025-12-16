IVE To No Longer Accept Fan Gifts Aside From Letters

STARSHIP Entertainment has announced that IVE will no longer be accepting any fan gifts aside from fan letters.

On December 15, the agency released the following statement:

Hello.

We would like to sincerely thank the fans who are rooting for IVE. We are making an announcement regarding fan letters, gifts, and [material] support for IVE. From now on, it has been decided that [IVE] will not be accepting any gifts or [material] support aside from fan letters.

This decision was made in the hopes that the gifts you send will instead go to places where they are needed more by the fans, so we ask for your generous understanding and cooperation. If there is any [material] support that you are currently preparing or have planned, we must respectfully decline, and we will gratefully accept only our feelings [of support].

