Watch: SEVENTEEN's DK X Seungkwan Experience 'An Ordinary Love' In Trailer For Unit Debut

Get ready for SEVENTEEN’s DK X Seungkwan’s unit debut!

On December 17 at midnight KST, DK X Seungkwan released a trailer for their upcoming debut as SEVENTEEN’s latest unit.

DK X Seungkwan will be making their unit debut with their first mini album “Serenade” on January 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out their new “An Ordinary Love” trailer for the upcoming album below!

While you wait for DK X Seungkwan’s unit debut, watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:

