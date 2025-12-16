Watch: SEVENTEEN's DK X Seungkwan Experience "An Ordinary Love" In Trailer For Unit Debut
Get ready for SEVENTEEN’s DK X Seungkwan’s unit debut!
On December 17 at midnight KST, DK X Seungkwan released a trailer for their upcoming debut as SEVENTEEN’s latest unit.
DK X Seungkwan will be making their unit debut with their first mini album “Serenade” on January 12 at 6 p.m. KST.
Check out their new “An Ordinary Love” trailer for the upcoming album below!
While you wait for DK X Seungkwan’s unit debut, watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below: