Watch: MODHAUS's Boy Group idntt Drops 'OT15' Teaser For unevermet+yesweare

MODHAUS has revealed a new sneak peek of idntt’s upcoming unit yesweare!

Earlier this year, MODHAUS announced that idntt will consist of three units: unevermet, yesweare, and itsnotover. unevermet was the first to debut this past August, and yesweare is next in line. After the second unit is unveiled, the members of unevermet and yesweare will team up to release a song together. (itsnotover will be the third unit to debut, after which all the members from all three units will come together to promote as one group.)

On December 17 at midnight KST, idntt released an “OT15” teaser video for unevermet+yesweare, offering a glimpse of the 15 members from the group’s two units combined.

Check out the new teaser below!