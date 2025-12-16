idntt's HwangBo MinGyeol Leaves The Group And MODHAUS

Four months after the debut of idntt’s first unit unevermet, HwangBo MinGyeol has officially left the group.

On December 15, MODHAUS officially announced HwangBo MinGyeol’s departure from both idntt and the agency.

Although HwangBo MinGyeol was originally scheduled to debut as a member of unevermet, his activities were temporarily suspended in July due to allegations made against him. As a result, unevermet ultimately debuted as a seven-member group (instead of an eight-member group, as originally intended) in August.

MODHAUS’s full English announcement regarding the termination of HwangBo MinGyeol’s contract is as follows: