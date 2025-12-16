idntt's HwangBo MinGyeol Leaves The Group And MODHAUS
Four months after the debut of idntt’s first unit unevermet, HwangBo MinGyeol has officially left the group.
On December 15, MODHAUS officially announced HwangBo MinGyeol’s departure from both idntt and the agency.
Although HwangBo MinGyeol was originally scheduled to debut as a member of unevermet, his activities were temporarily suspended in July due to allegations made against him. As a result, unevermet ultimately debuted as a seven-member group (instead of an eight-member group, as originally intended) in August.
MODHAUS’s full English announcement regarding the termination of HwangBo MinGyeol’s contract is as follows:
Hello, this is MODHAUS.
We would like to inform you that HwangBo MinGyeol, a member of our boy group idntt, has departed from the group, and his exclusive contract with the company has been terminated.
Accordingly, idntt and unevermet will continue their activities with the remaining members, excluding HwangBo MinGyeol.
We sincerely apologize for causing concern to fans with this sudden news, and we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the love and support you have shown to HwangBo MinGyeol thus far.
MODHAUS will continue to do our utmost to support the idntt members so that they can carry on their activities in a stable environment, and we kindly ask for your continued support for the artist as he moves forward on a new path.
Thank you for your ongoing interest and warm support.
Thank you.