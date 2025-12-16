'Golden' From 'KPop Demon Hunters' Shortlisted By Academy Awards For Best Original Song

“KPop Demon Hunters” is one step closer to nabbing a “Golden” Oscar statue at the Academy Awards!

On December 16 local time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 12 categories for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards.

The chart-topping hit “Golden” from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” made the shortlist for Best Original Song. This year’s shortlist consisted of 15 songs selected from a total of 65 eligible candidates, with both the shortlist and the nominees determined through votes by members of the Music Branch of the Academy.

The full shortlist for Best Original Song can be found below:

“As Alive As You Need Me To Be” (from “Tron: Ares”)

“Dear Me” (from “Diane Warren: Relentless”)

“Dream As One” (from “Avatar: Fire and Ash”)

“Drive” (from “F1”)

“Dying To Live” (from “Billy Idol Should Be Dead”)

“The Girl in the Bubble” (from “Wicked: For Good”)

“Golden” (from “KPop Demon Hunters”)

“Highest 2 Lowest” (from “Highest 2 Lowest”)

“I Lied to You” (from “Sinners”)

“No Place Like Home” (from “Wicked: For Good”)

“Our Love” (from “The Ballad of Wallis Island”)

“Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” (from “Come See Me in the Good Light”)

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” (from “Viva Verdi!”)

“Train Dreams” (from “Train Dreams”)

Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on January 22, and the ceremony will take place on March 15.

