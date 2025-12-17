Watch: Park Shin Hye Is A Competent Supervisory Officer Ahead Of Her Time In New Drama “Undercover Ms. Hong” Teaser

Upcoming drama “Undercover Ms. Hong” has unveiled a new teaser!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Ms. Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

The newly released teaser introduces Hong Geum Bo as she changes everything, from her name and age to her social status. Once an ace supervisory officer at the Capital Markets Supervisory Bureau, she goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm for reasons yet to be revealed. She transforms from the charismatic, highly professional Hong Geum Bo into Hong Jang Mi, an intelligent, endearing junior employee.

Breaking away from a stereotypical end-of-the-century female image, Hong Geum Bo refuses to accept injustice and instead takes matters into her own hands to change the system itself. To colleagues who question her abilities, she responds, “Work is done on competence,” and she does not hesitate to issue sharp rebukes to those who act out.

With everything from status to structural corruption up for overhaul, it remains to be seen how her undercover mission will unfold.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Undercover Ms. Hong” is scheduled to premiere on January 17, 2026 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

