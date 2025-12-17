Ahn Bo Hyun Keeps Flirting Even As Lee Joo Bin Pushes Him Away In New Drama “Spring Fever” Posters

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has unveiled new posters!

“Spring Fever” is a romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

The posters highlight the stark personality differences between the two characters. Seon Jae Gyu stands at the classroom door, showing rugged, masculine charm in a fitted short-sleeve T-shirt with a tattoo sleeve on one arm. His line, “Why, are you afraid you’ll fall for me?” hints at his relentless flirting.

Yoon Bom leans against the classroom window, looking surprised at Jae Gyu’s forwardness. Her line, “Seon Jae Gyu, don’t cross the line from now on,” suggests that her previously frozen emotions are starting to stir.

With their contrasting energies, the two characters show striking chemistry even in the posters. Attention is focused on how Jae Gyu, the rugged man who shakes up the town, and Yoon Bom, who has long kept her heart tightly closed, will gradually become part of each other’s daily lives.

“Spring Fever” is set to premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Source (1)